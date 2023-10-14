Police investigating early morning homicide in Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Riverside neighborhood in southeast Austin early Saturday morning.
Police say that they received a call reporting shots fired at around 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning, Oct. 14 near East Riverside Drive and Woodland Avenue.
Police found a person on the ground when they arrived.
The victim was transported to Dell Seton.
Around 3:34 a.m., the person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
CRIME NEWS
- 2 arrested following shots fired call in Northeast Austin
- Police searching for east Austin homicide witness
- Police asking for help identifying shooter in northeast Austin
Police believe this to be an isolated incident. There is no suspect in custody.
An investigation is ongoing.