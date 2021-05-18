Austin police identifies driver killed in crash on Peyton Gin Road

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Russell Charles McKiernan, 52, as the victim involved in the traffic fatality on Payton Gin Road earlier this month.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Payton Gin Road shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 for a two-vehicle collision between a 2005 Hyundai and a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. McKiernan, the driver of a 2005 Hyundai, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas with what were believed to be minor injuries.

He passed away at 11:04 p.m. that day.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. At this time, charges are not expected to be filed against the driver of the Chevrolet.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 40th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 42 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 34 fatal crashes resulting in 36 fatalities.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS