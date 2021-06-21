Austin police identifies driver killed in head-on collision

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified a driver that was killed in a head-on collision earlier this month as Rickey Delton Gonzales.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 13 in the 7200 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard. Gonzales, 59, was traveling the wrong way in a 1989 Chevrolet truck when he collided head-on with a 2015 Audi.

Gonzales was pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.

The driver of the Audi was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A child was also in the backseat of the Audi and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

