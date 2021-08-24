Austin police identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 on Sunday, August 15 as Christopher Austin.

According to police, Austin was driving a 2015 Yamaha Motorcycle and was traveling behind a 2016 Toyota Tacoma in the 13300 block of N I-35 around 11:16 a.m. when he struck the back of the Tacoma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter