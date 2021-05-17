Austin police identifies pedestrian killed in fatal crash

The Austin Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed in a fatal crash along the northbound service road for I-35 earlier this month as 28-year-old Michael Elton Holt.

According to police, Holt was crossing the service road in the 12100 block of I-35 around 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 when he was struck by a 2015 Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Nissan remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Charges are not expected to be filed against the driver of the Nissan.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 39th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 41 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 33 fatal crashes resulting in 35 fatalities.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS