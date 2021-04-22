Austin police identifies pedestrian killed in fatal crash on I-35

The Austin Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed in a fatal crash on I-35 earlier this month. Duston Theron Harrison, 39, was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on Wednesday, April 14.

According to police, the crash happened shortly in the 12100 block of southbound N. IH-35 before 4 a.m. on April 14. The driver of the green, 2002 Chevy Suburban that was involved remained on scene to provide information about the collision.

No charges are expected to be filed, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.