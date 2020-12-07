Austin police identify man killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-35

The Austin Police Department has identified the man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35.

Police say 19-year-old Ramon Caal Cho crossed the highway from west to east near the 8800 block of North I-35 at around 12:44 a.m. on November 29 when he was hit by the driver of a gray, 2012 Chevrolet Camaro who was traveling southbound in the center lane.

Cho was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. Officials say no charges are expected at this time.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

