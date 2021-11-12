Austin police identify man killed in South Congress Avenue crash

The Austin Police Department has released the identity of the man who was killed in a crash on South Congress Avenue. 24-year-old Alexis Perez was killed in the crash that happened in the 1100 block of South Congress Avenue on November 5 around 7:32 p.m.

Police say Perez was traveling northbound on South Congress Avenue on a motorcycle at the same time a blue Kia was turning left and the Kia and motorcycle collided in the intersection.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:51 p.m.

Police say the driver of the Kia remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It's not clear at this time if there will be any charges filed in connection to the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter