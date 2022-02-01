Austin police identify pedestrian killed on Ed Bluestein Blvd

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Carlos Villela, 56, as the pedestrian killed on Ed Bluestein Boulevard this weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of northbound Ed Bluestein Boulevard around 10:21 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was reportedly in the roadway when he was struck by a Ford Raptor.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene, according to police. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter