Austin police identify victim in fatal shooting outside Club Lobos

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the 26-year-old who was killed in a shooting outside Club Lobos as Fernando V. Perez.

According to police, 9-1-1 received a call about a shooting outside Club Lobos, which is in the 9600 block of the service road for I-35 in North Austin, around 5:17 a.m. on Saturday, October 9. The caller had reportedly told dispatch that he was leaving the club with Perez when they heard gunshots and Perez was struck.

When first responders arrived, they found Perez in the parking lot of Club Lobos with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene at 5:30 a.m. by Dr. Escott with the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the police.

Perez's death has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

