Austin police identify victim in Rutland Dr. 7-11 parking lot shooting

article

The Brief The victim in an early Sunday morning shooting at a 7-11 on Rutland Dr. has been identified by Austin Police as 37-year-old Quinton Arnold. Arnold was standing next to his vehicle when a passing car opened fire and quickly fled the scene. APD is investigating the incident as Austin's 47th homicide of 2025 and is urgently asking for any tips or witnesses to come forward.



Austin Police have identified the victim in an early Sunday morning shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Rutland Dr.

Austin Homicide Investigation

What we know:

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 7-11 just after 3 a.m.

Related article

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Quinton Arnold on the ground in the parking lot next to his vehicle. He had been shot. Investigators say he was pronounced dead at 4:19 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Arnold was standing outside the 7-11 when a vehicle pulled up, opened fire and struck him, then quickly drove off.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to come forward. If you have any tips or potential evidence, please submit them by clicking here .

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477 .

This case is being investigated as Austin's 47th homicide of 2025.