Austin police identify woman who died following auto-pedestrian crash

The Austin Police Department has identified the woman who died following an auto-pedestrian crash on May 21.

Police say 29-year-old Fabiola Cervantes was hit by a vehicle in the 7000 block of East US 290 Highway service road eastbound at around 3:30 a.m.

Cervantes was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries later in the morning on May 21.

The driver of the vehicle, who was traveling east when they hit Cervantes, was not injured and remained on the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. It is being investigated as Austin’s 43rd fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 44 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 42 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.