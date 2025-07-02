Austin police investigating 2 murders within hours of each other

The Brief Two murders happened within five hours of each other across Austin APD said the first murder happened in North Austin near East Wonsley Drive The second murder happened in South Austin near Kerby Lane Café on South Lamar



Austin police are investigating two homicides within about five hours.

Police said they are not connected.

If you have any information to help with the investigations, call the Austin Police Department.

First homicide investigation

The backstory:

The first homicide was in North Austin at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1.

"This is a fairly large crime scene. There are multiple locations involved," Austin Police Department Officer David Lewis said.

Crime scene tape blocked off a field on East Wonsley Drive.

"There was an unconscious person on the floor and there was blood," Officer Lewis said.

Police said that person died. He was later identified as Ronald Mixon.

"Officers received information from witnesses on scene that there was another subject involved," Officer Lewis said.

That person was found nearby and taken to the hospital. He was later identified as Robert Saldana, 61.

"This is being investigated as Austin's 31st homicide," Officer Lewis said.

Police said Mixon and Saldana were roommates. They got into an argument earlier in the day with Saldana threatening Mixon.

Later, Saldana stabbed Mixon to death at the apartment. Saldana was found at a nearby bus stop and was later arrested and charged with murder.

Second homicide investigation

The backstory:

The second homicide of the day was in South Austin at around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

"This is being investigated as Austin's 32nd homicide," Officer Lewis said.

Austin police said someone was hit by a car in the parking lot near Kerby Lane Café on South Lamar.

"This is being investigated as a homicide, so there has to be some type of criminal element as far as intent, things of that nature involved," Officer Lewis said.

Police said a suspect hasn’t been arrested yet.

"We're going to continue to respond and investigate these cases and bring justice to our victims," Officer Lewis said.