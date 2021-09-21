Expand / Collapse search

Austin police investigating deadly shooting in East Austin

East Austin
Austin police investigating homicide in East Austin

Police are investigating a shooting on Banderea off of Springdale Road that happened on September 20.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in East Austin.

Police say they got a call about gunshots just after 8 p.m. on Bandera off of Springdale Road.

When officers arrived they saw a 27-year-old man with signs of trauma. 

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No suspect has been arrested and police have not released a description of a suspect.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-974-TIPS (8477).

