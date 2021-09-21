Austin police investigating deadly shooting in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in East Austin.
Police say they got a call about gunshots just after 8 p.m. on Bandera off of Springdale Road.
When officers arrived they saw a 27-year-old man with signs of trauma.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
No suspect has been arrested and police have not released a description of a suspect.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-974-TIPS (8477).
