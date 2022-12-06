Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Austin

Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in Southeast Austin.

Police say Terry Gonzales was driving a motorcycle on Friday, November 25 just before 3 p.m., when he crashed in the 6100 block of Asa Drive.

He was taken to the hospital where he died 5 days later. He was 31 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.