Austin police investigating food truck robberies in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed two food trucks in Northeast Austin on Monday.

APD says the first robbery was reported at around 1:10 a.m. on March 1. Officers were told that two Tortas y Tacos Dos Hermanos employees were closing up for the night on N. Lamar Boulevard when they were approached by the suspect, who held both employees at gunpoint while demanding money.

The suspect then fled eastbound on foot before jumping into a white sedan and driving off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

80 minutes later, just after 2:30 a.m., the suspect then approached four Taqueria la Chilanguita Food Stand employees who were shutting the restaurant on E. Rundberg Lane down for the night and attempted to rob them at gunpoint. One of the victims hit the suspect with a pan and threw hot oil on him. The suspect quickly fled the scene, says APD.

The victims in both incidents were physically unharmed.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

Between 5’8" and 6’ tall

Armed with silver/black handgun

Last seen wearing all black clothing

May have burns from hot oil

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.



You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.