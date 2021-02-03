Austin police investigating suspicious death in SE Austin

The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 2200 block of Willow Creek Drive.

At a media briefing, police say they responded to a 911 call at around 11:09 a.m. about two men who were involved in a disturbance with a weapon.

When officers arrived, police say they found a male victim with obvious signs of trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a blue SUV with multiple people inside it was seen leaving the scene.

If you have any information you're asked to call 512-477-3588.

