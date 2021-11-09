1 dead, 2 injured in 2 separate shootings on South Congress Avenue

The Austin Police Department is investigating two separate shooting scenes on South Congress Avenue. One person is dead and two others were injured in the shootings and police are now trying to determine if the incidents are related.

Police responded to calls about a shooting in the 5400 block of South Congress just north of Stassney Lane at around 8:45 p.m. on November 8. When officers arrived they found a man and a woman who both had been shot.

The other shooting happened further south on Congress near William Cannon in the parking lot of the SoCo Apartments. Officers arrived minutes after the 9-1-1 call was received but the victim was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later. Officials say this shooting is being investigated as Austin's 82nd homicide of the year.

The number of homicides in 2021 has many concerned as it breaks a record set in 1984.

APD urges the public to remain "vigilant" and "to be aware of your surroundings. If you see something, say something."

Police say a third scene may also be involved.

If you have any information you're asked to contact APD.

