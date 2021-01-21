Austin police looking for driver of car who hit and killed cyclist

A cyclist was killed after he was hit by the driver of a black sedan in Northeast Austin and police are looking for the driver who fled the scene. The Austin Police Department has identified the victim as 62-year-old Elgin Earl Lahrmann.

Police say officers responded on January 10 at around 1:26 p.m. to a report of a bicyclist lying in the roadway in the 1000 block of East Anderson Lane.

Officers arrived and found Lahrmann who was taken by Austin-Travis County EMS to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. Lahrmann died from his injuries on January 15.

Police say Lahrmann was riding eastbound in the middle lane of traffic when he was hit from behind by the driver of a black sedan who fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.