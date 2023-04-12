Austin police looking for driver who hit pedestrian, another car in deadly hit-and-run

article

Austin police are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian on the I-35 service road in Downtown Austin.

On Sunday, April 9 around 2:16 a.m., police say Jorge Luis Sanchez Villalobos was crossing the street at the intersection of North IH 35 and 6th Street when he was hit by the driver of a Kia Forte.

Then, the driver hit another vehicle and took off.

Sanchez Villalobos died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2016 to 2018 blue Kia Forte four-door with heavy front end damage.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 29th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 29 fatalities for the year.