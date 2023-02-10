Austin police need help finding suspect who robbed 2 banks

Austin police need your help identifying a man suspected of robbing two banks.

The first robbery happened on January 26 at 3:40 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on South Congress near Riverside Dr. in South Austin.

The second happened on February 6 at 1:45 p.m. at a Prosperity Bank on West North Loop Blvd. near Burnet Rd. in Central Austin.

Police say in both robberies, the suspect entered the bank, gave the teller a note demanding money and threatening violence, and took off with the money.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 50-year-old Black man, about 6 feet tall, and 240 to 250 pounds.

Austin police released photos of the suspect inside the Wells Fargo on South Congress near Riverside Dr. (Austin Police Department)

In the first robbery, police say the suspect was wearing:

White "Puma" brand hoodie sweatshirt

Black puffy jacket

Blue "Champion" brand sweatpants with green lettering on the left side

Yeezy Foam Runner off-white color slide sandals

White surgical mask, black durag

Police released a photo of the suspect inside the Prosperity Bank on West North Loop Blvd. near Burnet Rd. (Austin Police Department)

In the second robbery, police say the suspect was wearing:

Square-framed black glasses

Blue/White flat brimmed "Red Dirt" trucker-style hat

Blue/White flannel shirt

Blue jeans

Gray boat shoes

If you have any information, call APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You can also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.