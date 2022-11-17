APD 'no refusal' Thanksgiving DWI enforcement initiative begins

Austin Police Department (APD) officers will be on patrol and looking out for drunk drivers this Thanksgiving holiday week.

A 'No Refusal Initiative' will be in effect and coincide with the upcoming holiday week. This operation will be effective from Nov. 17-27, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

This initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws and keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions and to apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.