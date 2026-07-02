Austin police officer pleads guilty to speeding after causing multi-car crash

The Brief An Austin police officer entered a guilty plea to two counts of speeding On Jan. 21, 2025, APD Officer Daniel Kessler Jr. was driving a squad car, responding to an emergency call, when he crashed into three other cars



An Austin police officer entered a guilty plea to two counts of speeding after an investigation into a multi-car crash.

Timeline:

On Jan. 21, 2025, APD Officer Daniel Kessler Jr. was driving a squad car, responding to an emergency call, when he crashed into three other cars.

Two drivers were injured in the crash.

On July 2, 2026, he entered a guilty plea to two counts of speeding.

As part of the agreement, he will be convicted of speeding and pay a fine of $500 for each count.

What they're saying:

"We thank the Austin Police Department for bringing this incident to our attention, as it was jointly investigated by APD’s Special Investigations Unit and our Civil Rights Unit," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this conviction continues to help the accident victims with their healing."