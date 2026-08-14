Missing person from San Antonio found safe in Llano River

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The Brief A missing person from San Antonio was found safe Deputies found the missing man in the Llano River with the help of a drone The person told deputies they were unfamiliar with the area and got lost



A missing person was found with the help of a drone in Llano County.

The backstory:

According to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, August 14, around 12:54 a.m., a 911 call was received about a missing person from San Antonio who was camping along the Llano River near Elmer Road in Llano County.

Deputies gathered the information and ID for the missing person and began searching. They also deployed a drone.

Credit: Llano County Sheriff’s Office

Around 7:15 a.m., the drone pilot found the missing person in the Llano River. Deputies then went to his location.

The person was not injured. He told deputies he was unfamiliar with the area and was lost and disoriented due to the darkness.