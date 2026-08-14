TEA school ratings: Breakdown of Central Texas school districts

The Brief The TEA released its school accountability ratings Accountability scores across Central Texas ranged from top-tier marks to campus-level concerns TEA Commissioner Mike Morath also spoke about Austin ISD on Friday



The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its annual school accountability ratings Friday morning, revealing statewide gains alongside high-stakes challenges for public school districts across Central Texas.

By the numbers:

Statewide, 85% of rated campuses earned a C or higher under the state's A-F accountability system, which evaluates academic performance, graduation rates, and college readiness across more than 1,200 school districts and 9,100 campuses.

"This year, 25% of campuses statewide are an A. Last year, 24% were an A," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said Friday. "This is an iterative improvement. We have got to work so that every year is a little bit better than the year before."

Central Texas district breakdown

Big picture view:

Accountability scores across Central Texas ranged from top-tier marks to campus-level concerns:

A Rating: Eanes ISD, Lake Travis ISD

B Rating: Austin ISD, Georgetown ISD, Hays CISD, Leander ISD, Round Rock ISD (score: 89), Dripping Springs ISD (score: 89)

C Rating: Burnet CISD, San Marcos CISD

D Rating: Del Valle ISD (score: 66), Elgin ISD (score: 66), Manor ISD (score: 66)

Parents and community members can search for full district and campus performance reports on the state's official website.

Austin ISD's rating

Dig deeper:

Austin ISD sees overall gains, facing potential state intervention.

Austin ISD celebrated an overall district rating of "B," marking its highest grade in four years. District officials attributed the jump to a 42% increase in campuses earning A or B ratings.

Among the notable campus turnarounds was Dobie Middle School, which earned a D rating after four consecutive years of receiving an F, effectively pausing potential state intervention at the campus.

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However, two Austin ISD campuses—Burnet Middle School and Webb Middle School—received an F rating for the fifth consecutive year. Under Texas law, five consecutive years of failing ratings triggers mandatory intervention by the education commissioner, requiring either campus closures or the appointment of a state board of managers to oversee district governance.

"With two schools achieving the five-F status, we are now at the point that the commissioner must take action," Austin ISD Board Trustee Dr. David Kauffman said. "The action can be either district-level action or it can be closing the schools."

Ahead of Friday's release, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to consolidate Paredes Middle School prior to the start of the 2026–27 school year. Friday's TEA data confirmed that Paredes also received a failing grade for the cycle.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath speaks on Austin ISD

What they're saying:

Reporter: "In Austin, you said it's preliminary, and it still needs to be finalized. What more do you need to know about Austin?"

Mike Morath: "Yeah, unfortunately, this school year, that school district had two campuses reach five years of an 'F' in a row, and it was Austin. Ratings are what we refer to as preliminary ratings, then there's a 30-day appeal window, then there's a 30-day window to apply for appeal. Then there's about 60 days when we have a third party panel review and just check all the work, make sure it's accurate. Sometimes, those results in ratings changes. So I think it's way preliminary to discuss what actually might happen in Austin as a result of that."