Man dead, another injured following fight in SE Austin neighborhood

Austin police say one man is dead and another is injured following a fight in a southeast Austin neighborhood Wednesday. “There was a fight and then a gun was brought out,” explained resident Heidi Mann.

Neighbors say the fight occurred in the driveway of a home at the Reserve at McKinney Falls. Police were called around 2:45 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“I notice a guy in handcuffs on the ground, and I notice he had an injury to his leg and I saw that some of the cops were bandaging that up — and the next thing I see is the ambulance come and take him away,” said Mann.

According to SPO Demitri Hobbs of the Austin Police Department, the man was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

“I hope their family is okay and I’m really sorry this happened, it’s really sad,” said Mann of the deceased.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Wednesday, police did not name either of the men involved nor could they confirm their relationship — only stating that the two knew each other prior to the shooting. Hobbs said several people were being interviewed at police headquarters, adding, it was unclear what, if any charges would be brought.

“We don’t really know who the victim [or] suspect are. We know we have two individuals involved, but we don’t know the whole story yet, it’s very fresh,” said Hobbs.

For more Austin news, click here.