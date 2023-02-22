Austin police representatives criticize Travis County DA Jose Garza

Austin police representatives are blaming the Travis County District Attorney for a lack of justice in the community, but District Attorney Jose Garza is fighting back against those accusations.

Neighbors met at the Walnut Creek Neighborhood Association meeting to express their concerns about the safety in their neighborhood, and they called out their district representative with the Austin Police Department for the lack of response.

One resident said she’s frustrated with her district representative. She claims when she reports something to him, he says they won’t respond because the district attorney won’t prosecute.

District Attorney Garza said that’s false and that spreading that kind of information erodes trust in the criminal justice system.

"Let me just be clear that that is inequitably false. There is no policy in the District Attorney’s office that would prevent Austin Police Department officers from making arrests when there is a report of a crime or from investigating crime and when that kind of misinformation is spread, it undermines our public safety," Garza said.

The officer accused, Adam Soliz, said there are times when he can’t arrest someone, especially if the crime wasn’t committed in his presence.

"There are instances where we cannot make an arrest on view unless it’s observed in the officer’s presence. Other than that the officer has to write a report which goes to a detective, and they investigate," Austin PD Officer Adam Soliz said.

Lieutenant Lee Davis from APD Chief’s office said residents’ safety is their priority and the fact that residents don’t feel safe in their neighborhood is troubling.

"If you’re not getting the degree of service you think you deserve in your community, that’s when you can escalate and reach out. There are certain things called bosses and supervisors and everyone has a boss, right," Lt. Davis said. "Mr. Garza does not regulate our law enforcement powers and our response."

The resident said she just wants officers to respond and investigate, so she can feel safe in her neighborhood.

The Austin Police Department issued a statement on Twitter in regard to this story. It said:

"The Austin Police Department (APD) is aware of a local media story published recently concerning our relationship with the Travis County District Attorney's office."

"APD and the District Attorney's Office have fostered a positive working relationship. APD respects the DA's role in the criminal justice process and will continue to do so."