Man sexually assaults victim, then steals wallet, phone, vehicle: police

The Brief Vince Presley Job Ward is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone in their home, then stole their wallet, phone and vehicle. He is facing six felony charges and bond has been set at a collective $400,500.



A man is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone in their home and then stole their wallet, phone and vehicle, says the Austin Police Department.

21-year-old Vince Presley Job Ward is facing multiple felony charges, including:

Three charges of second-degree felony sexual assault

One charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual offense, a first-degree felony

One charge of robbery, a second-degree felony

One charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony

What we know:

The assault happened in the early morning of March 27 at a residence in the 3200 block of Mossrock Drive, just off Shoal Creek Boulevard in North Austin, according to Austin police.

A preliminary investigation shows that the suspect, whom police identified as Ward, had entered the victim's home while they slept and sexually assaulted them.

The victim was able to get away and sought help from neighbors. Ward then allegedly stole their wallet, phone and vehicle.

What we don't know:

Austin police did not elaborate on the "extensive and rapid" investigation or how they came to arrest Ward.

What's next:

Ward is currently in the Travis County Jail as of this report. Bond has been set at a collective $400,500 for the six charges.

Anyone with any information may contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.