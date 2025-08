article

The Brief Austin Police are searching for 89-year-old Jorge Lopez-Garcia. He was last seen Saturday morning near Meadow Lake Boulevard and Lambs Lane. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.



Austin police have ended the search for an 89-year-old man who has been found safe.

What we know:

Police said Jorge Lopez-Garcia was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday morning near Meadow Lake Boulevard and Lambs Lane.

Around 2:30 p.m., they released an update saying he had been found safe.