Expand / Collapse search

Austin police searching for missing nonverbal autistic adult

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

Monique Barfield, 27, was last seen in North Austin in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding 27-year-old Monique Barfield who was reported missing yesterday, Nov. 6, at 6:25 p.m.

Police say she was last seen in North Austin in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive.

Barfield's family tells detectives that she has nonverbal autism. She is described as:

  • Black female
  • 5’10" tall
  • 260 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and pink pants and her hair was in a ponytail.

If you see Barfield or have information on her whereabouts, police are asking you to call 911 immediately.