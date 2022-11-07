Austin police searching for missing nonverbal autistic adult

article

Austin police need your help finding 27-year-old Monique Barfield who was reported missing yesterday, Nov. 6, at 6:25 p.m.

Police say she was last seen in North Austin in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive.

Barfield's family tells detectives that she has nonverbal autism. She is described as:

Black female

5’10" tall

260 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and pink pants and her hair was in a ponytail.

If you see Barfield or have information on her whereabouts, police are asking you to call 911 immediately.