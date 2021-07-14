Austin police searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in West Austin. The suspect allegedly tried to grab a woman while she was walking on a trail and drag her into the woods.

According to police, the victim was walking along a trail in the wooded area between Cobblestone and Cedar Elm Trail around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 when a suspect emerged from the woods and grabbed her.

The suspect attempted to pull the victim into the woods away from the trail, according to police. The victim fought the suspect and was able to free herself.

If you see this suspect, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android. (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as:

White male

5'10"

40 - 50 years of age

Medium build

Shoulder length brown hair

Light brown, unkempt, medium length beard

"Very blue" eyes

Wrinkles on his face and a sunburn on his skin

Wearing really dirty white shirt and pants

The smell of alcohol and body odor emitting from him

If you see this suspect, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

No arrests as Austin implements Phase 3 of homeless camping ban

AUTM helps increase digital literacy in low income Austin communities

Residents at Southeast Austin apartment complex will not be displaced

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter