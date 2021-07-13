Residents at Southeast Austin apartment complex will not be displaced

The Travis County Commissioners Court says that nearly 90 families currently living at a South Austin apartment complex will not be displaced.

Before the July 4th weekend, residents of Rosemont at Oak Valley received a letter from their property management company stating their leases would be terminated on July 31 because of "natural disaster" or "catastrophe" — referencing February’s deadly winter storms.

On Tuesday, the Court says it has ensured those residents that they will not be displaced by securing a commitment from the Housing Authority of Travis County (HATC) and Strategic Housing Finance Corporation of Travis County (SHFC) to withdraw the termination notice.

The Rosemont is a Strategic Housing Finance Corporation Property.

"Today, because the residents of Rosemont at Oak Valley organized and shared their stories, the nearly 90 families facing termination notices will not be displaced while repairs are made," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "We will continue to prioritize safe, affordable housing for all Travis County residents."

Additionally, the Court says it has directed county staff to coordinate with the HATC and the SHFC to assist finding housing, allocate necessary funding for moving expenses, and take any other necessary steps to assist the residents.

