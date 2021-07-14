AUTM helps increase digital literacy in low income Austin communities

Austin Urban Technology Movement, an organization that bridges the gap between the Black and Hispanic communities and the technology industry through job placement, career development, and networking opportunities, announced a partnership with People’s Community Clinic to beat back the trend toward digital illiteracy among Austin’s lower-income communities.

"In our modern world, understanding how to safely and efficiently use technology is vital, but those without the resources or access to a computer often struggle to keep up," said President and Chief Executive Officer of AUTM, Michael Ward Jr. "We’re inspired by the great work People’s Community Clinic is doing and honored to be working towards a common goal of equitable opportunities for all."

As part of the collaboration, the first cohort of 50 People’s patients will receive funding from AUTM to help obtain computers and will be provided with ten hours of digital literacy and training. Making computers and computer literacy skills accessible will open the door to utilizing telehealth, improve patients’ overall quality of life, and help them to become self-sustaining in today’s digital economy.

This partnership also allows People’s patients to participate in AUTM’s tech workforce development programs.

The courses will cover topics such as:

Digital skills development

Information literacy

Ethical use of digital resources

Social media and understanding digital footprints

Protecting yourself online

Handling digital communication

Cyberbullying

Director of Health Promotion and Community Advocacy at People’s Community Clinic, Cherelle Vanbrakle says, "This working relationship with AUTM will benefit our patients and our community for years to come."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to equip our patients with the tools and training needed to succeed in the digital world and overcome any barriers that stand in the way of their success," she adds.

