Austin police searching for indecent exposure fugitive

The Austin Police Department (APD) Sex Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help finding a wanted fugitive.

Police are looking for Jacarri C. McGarity. They said McGarity has outstanding arrest warrants from previous cases where he is known to commit lewd acts in public areas.

McGarity frequents the West Campus area, South Lamar Blvd. and Bluebonnet Lane. He’s known to drive a white 2011 Honda Accord with Texas license plate RFF0930.

He is described as a man with black hair, brown eyes, about 6'0" and 165 pounds.

Jacarri C. McGarity

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email atip@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.