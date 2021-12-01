Austin police searching for suspect behind series of robberies

Police are looking for the suspect responsible for a series of robberies.

The Austin Police Department (APD) believes the same suspect is responsible because the suspect in each case has a similar description and pattern in the robberies. The robberies also happened in close proximity to each other in North Austin.

Suspect robs Speedy Stop

Anyone with information about any of these robberies is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

According to police, the aggravated robbery happened at the Speedy Stop on East 51 Street around 4:13 a.m. on Saturday, September 25. The suspect allegedly entered the store and held two clerks at gunpoint. The suspect ordered the clerks to fill bags with cash and then left the store, according to police.

The suspect is described as:

Black or Hispanic male

30-40 years of age

Over 6’ tall with a thin build

Wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt over a red, long-sleeved shirt, black athletic pants, white Nike shoes with a black swoosh, gray baseball cap, gray gator-style mask, black gloves

Weapon: black handgun with an extended magazine

Suspect steals cash from Star Mart

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at the Star Mart on Cameron Road. According to police, the robbery happened at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, September 27.

The suspect reportedly entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The suspect ordered the clerk to fill bags with cash, according to police. After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as:

Black or Hispanic male, approximately 20-35 years old

Approximately 6’ tall with a thin build, dark eyes, short hair

Wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt over a gray long-sleeved hoodie, gray athletic pants, white Nike shoes with a black swoosh, a solid black baseball cap with a gold sticker on the bill, a gray gator-style mask, black gloves

Weapon: black handgun with an extended magazine

Police investigating robbery at Mobil gas station

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened around 10:39 p.m. on Sunday, October 3. According to police, the robbery happened at the Mobil gas station on Springdale Road.

The suspect allegedly entered the store, held the clerk at gunpoint, and ordered the clerk to put money into a bag. The clerk complied and the suspect left the scene.

The suspect is described as:

Black or Hispanic male, approximately 25-35 years of age

Approximately 5'11", approximately 160 lbs, thin build

Wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black socks, white slide sandals, gray gator-style mask, black cap with a gold sticker on the bill, black gloves

Weapon: black handgun with an extended magazine

Anyone with information about any of these robberies is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

