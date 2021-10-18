Austin police searching for suspects involved in bank robberies

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects involved in at least two different bank robberies.

The first robbery happened at the First Convenience Bank in the HEB on East 41 Street. According to police, a man entered the bank and presented a note to the teller around 12:38 p.m. on Friday, October 15.

The bank teller gave the suspect cash, and then the suspect walked out of the HEB. The suspect was last seen in the passenger seat of a silver sedan leaving the HEB parking lot, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 40s or 50s. The suspect is reportedly over 6’3" and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark pants, and a white/black/gray hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. (Austin Police Department)

The second robbery happened at the Woodforest National Bank in the Walmart on East Ben White Boulevard. According to police, a man entered the bank inside the Walmart and presented a note to the teller around 10:16 a.m. on Monday, October 18.

The bank teller gave the suspect cash and then the suspect reportedly joined a woman and walked to a silver sedan. They drove westbound on E. Ben White Blvd, according to police.

The male suspect was described as a Black male in his late 40s or 50s. The suspect is reportedly over 6’3" and bald. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark pants, and black tennis shoes.



The female suspect is described as a Black female in her 40s or 50s. She was last seen wearing a black and pink hooded sweatshirt, a gray shirt with yellow minions, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The vehicle that the suspects drove away in is believed to be a gray Nissan. The car reportedly has damage to the passenger side front door.

