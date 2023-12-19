Austin police host part two of annual Shop with a Cop event

The Austin Police Department hosted part two of its annual Shop with a Cop event Tuesday.

The event is held annually to provide disadvantaged students the opportunity to Christmas shop for themselves with the help of an officer. The first Shop with a Cop this year happened last week.

This second round happened with less than a week to go until Christmas. Kids from Austin ISD showed up by the bus load to Target on Tuesday with a goal of shopping until they dropped.

"A lot of these kids [are] not as privileged as others and so we want to make sure that every kid gets something this Christmas," said APD Ofc. Vanessa Jimenez, President of Amigos en Azul.

Each child received $175 to spend on whatever they wanted, made possible by donations raised by APD nonprofit Amigos en Azul as part of its annual event.

"It's great for [the officers] to be in a space where they can interact with children, where it's not in a crisis or they're not responding to a call for service, and it also gives them some time to build those relationships and also get some good shopping in," said Interim APD Chief of Police Robin Henderson.

The kids and officers took over Target going through every aisle smiling ear to ear while shopping.

"It's wonderful. It's heartwarming. It's inspirational," said Chief Henderson.

The toy section was clearly the place to be during this event. That is where FOX 7 Austin found Brooklynn and her designated shopping buddy APD Officer Mark Clemens with a cart almost filled to the brim.

Brooklynn and Ofc. Clemens were on a mission to find everything on her list, a list Brooklynn made sure they followed closely.

"I need to have her do my shopping for me. She knows how to find all the good stuff," said Ofc. Clemens.

This was Ofc. Clemens’ first time participating in Amigos en Azul’s Shop with a Cop event and he says he was loving every second shopping with little Brooklynn.

"Just seeing how happy she is to just go around and get all the stuff on her Christmas list and find everything she wanted," he said.

Not only did Brooklynn get everything she wanted on her list, she says she also made a new friend in Ofc. Clemens.

"It was great!" said Brooklynn.

This was the 15th annual Shop with a Cop event and it runs fully on donations. To donate, follow Amigos en Azul.