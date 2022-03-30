Austin SWAT responds to barricaded subject call in Pflugerville

The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject call at a Pflugerville apartment complex Wednesday evening.

APD said the SWAT team is near 1001 Nimbus Drive in Pflugerville. APD announced that a subject is in custody, as of 5:34 p.m.

APD will hold a media briefing as soon as possible. A time has not yet been announced.

No other details were released by police.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter