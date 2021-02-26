Austin police: Two killed after pickup truck hits semi on I-35

Two people were killed in a two-car collision on southbound I-35. A pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with a semi-truck, according to police.

Damian Allen Michael Garza, 25, and an unidentified female were killed. Both were pronounced deceased on scene by first responders.

According to the Austin Police Department, the crash happened in the 7500 block of southbound I-35 shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, February 19. A 2018 black Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the trailer of a 2000 white Freightliner truck, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 18th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 20 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 19 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities.

