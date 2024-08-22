Austin power outage: Austin ISD Central Office closed

The Austin Independent School District says its Central Office is closed today (8/22) due to the power outage last night that left thousands without power on the hottest day of the year.

The entire building, located at 4000 S. I-35 Frontage Road, lost power and its backup generator has failed to provide an alternate power source, officials say. Badging services and employee onboarding will be rescheduled.

AISD asks families to go to their campus for enrollment assistance. In-person enrollment support will be offered on school buses in the Central Office parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Calls to the district main line or the enrollment support line will be unable to be received at this time.

The backstory

Thousands of Austin residents lost power Wednesday evening.

On August 21, there was an Austin Energy outage that impacted about 8,000 East Austin customers starting around 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for Austin Energy said that one of its substations had issues. They are still investigating what caused the substation to cut power to thousands of residents.

Austin Energy reported that all power was turned back on just before 9 p.m.