Austin protest against immigration raids takes place at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - A protest is taking place in downtown Austin at the Texas State Capitol.
The protest organizers said they are demanding an end to "racist detention and deportation of the Trump administration."
Protest organizers added this is in solidarity with the protests going on in Los Angeles.
ICE protests in Los Angeles
The backstory:
Protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles turned destructive and violent as they started on Friday, June 6. Officers were injured, vehicles were set on fire, and protesters spilled onto major freeways to block traffic.
Roughly 300 troops were sent to Los Angeles on Sunday by President Donald Trump after confrontations between federal immigration officers and protesters who tried to stop them from carrying out deportations.
The Source: Information from the Party for Socialism & Liberation group in Austin and previous FOX coverage