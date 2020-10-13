Austin Public Health provides latest update on coronavirus in Austin/Travis County

Austin Public Health is providing an update and discussing the latest data on COVID-19 in Austin/Travis County.

The update comes a day after Dr. Mark Escott delivered his weekly update to the Travis County Commissioners Court.

One of the topics that is expected to be discussed is Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe's decision to not opt in to Governor Greg Abbott's order allowing bars to reopen at 50% capacity on October 14. Judge Biscoe said he made his decision based on a memo from Dr. Escott and that he "cannot in good conscience allow bars to reopen at 50% of capacity at this time."

Judge Biscoe said he made his decision because "COVID-19 continues to be a threat to Travis County. In the past ten days, Travis County has seen an increase in hospitalized individuals, ICU bed utilization, and ventilator use."

Back in March bars and restaurants were shut down. In May, they were allowed to re-open with some capacity limits. But, after seeing COVID-19 spikes Governor Abbott ordered them to be shut down again.