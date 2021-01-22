Austin Public Health provides update on COVID numbers, vaccine rollout

Austin Public Health is providing its weekly update on the coronavirus including the latest numbers as well as the rollout of the vaccine.

Today's update comes after APH recently added information on patients currently admitted to the Alternate Care Site at the Austin Convention Center to the COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.

Starting Jan. 20, the dashboard will include the number of patients being cared for at the ACS as part of the daily updates.

APH says patients currently admitted to the ACS are also included in the total number hospitalized and the daily number of admissions. Similar to patients admitted to the ICU and those on a ventilator, ACS patients will be a subset of the total hospitalized population.

Patients arriving at the ACS will be counted as discharged from a hospital, which will have little impact on APH's daily admission numbers, says APH.

Earlier in the week, APH officials spoke at a joint session held by the Travis County Commissioners Court and Austin City Council.

