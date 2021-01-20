APH adds Alternate Care Site patient numbers to COVID-19 dashboard

Austin Public Health has added information on patients currently admitted to the Alternate Care Site at the Austin Convention Center to the COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.

Starting Jan. 20, the dashboard will include the number of patients being cared for at the ACS as part of the daily updates.

APH says patients currently admitted to the ACS are also included in the total number hospitalized and the daily number of admissions. Similar to patients admitted to the ICU and those on a ventilator, ACS patients will be a subset of the total hospitalized population.

Patients arriving at the ACS will be counted as discharged from a hospital, which will have little impact on APH's daily admission numbers, says APH.

The ACS established at the Austin Convention Center will help alleviate the burden of caring for COVID-19 patients in hospitals across central Texas, says APH. This facility was established to take specific COVID-19 patients who need a lower level of care. Patients needing higher-level or intensive care will still be cared for at hospitals.

Patients entering the ACS will be transferred from hospitals and APH is reminding residents the ACS is not a walk-up site.

