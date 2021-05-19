Austin Public Health, Travis County administer 400,000 COVID vaccines

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County have reached a substantial milestone as they have now administered 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

"This is a big milestone for our community. I'm grateful for everyone who helped us get here, including the doctors, nurses, firefighters, first responders, school districts, and community members across our region that volunteered to help get our neighbors vaccinated," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown in a news release. "We are not done yet. If you or the 12 and older children in your life haven't gotten vaccinated yet, now is the time to do so."

APH received its first vaccine allocation the week of Dec. 28, 2020, but it was not until Jan. 11, 2021, that APH was designated a hub provider by the Texas Department of State Health Services and began receiving 12,000 first doses every week.

Since then, APH has operated multiple mass vaccination sites, both walk-in and drive-thru, as well as smaller neighborhood sites, pop-up clinics, and mobile vaccinations. In total, APH says it has administered 311,000 first and second doses.

In partnership with CommUnityCare and Ascension Seton, Travis County began planning its efforts in December 2020 and stood up the first drive-thru vaccine clinic in Texas on Jan. 9, 2021. Those efforts have expanded to include partnerships with three surrounding counties and nearly 20 clinical partners, resulting in 170,000 doses being administered at Circuit of the Americas, the Travis County Exposition Center, and community-based pop-up clinics. The majority of the doses administered by the county collaborative have been provided to communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and in the Eastern Crescent.

Travis County as a whole recently reached another milestone in the vaccine rollout. According to state data, more than 60% of Travis County residents who are 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"It is through the hard work and dedication of our health professionals and community coming together that we can celebrate yet another milestone in vaccinations," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "In a few months, we have administered at least one vaccine dose to 60% of our residents and are closer to reaching herd immunity. We must continue to help our neighbors and students get a vaccine."

Officials say that number is important because the estimates for reaching herd immunity through vaccination range from approximately 70% to 90% of the population being fully vaccinated.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott says, "With the Pfizer vaccine now authorized for children 12 years of age and older, our community will be able to progress closer toward that herd immunity goal. It will continue to be important for our communities, schools, and faith groups to provide active outreach to advocate for the importance of vaccination for personal and public health."

HOW TO GET A VACCINE FROM APH IF YOU STILL NEED ONE

You can receive the Moderna vaccine through APH by:

Scheduling an appointment online

Scheduling an appointment by phone by calling 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000. You're asked to leave your name and phone number

Going to a walk-up clinic ( see clinic hours here or call 3-1-1) at Delco Activity Center, Southeast Library, Little Walnut Creek Library

Coordinating a home visit (for homebound) by calling 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000. You're asked to leave your name and phone number

You can receive the Pfizer vaccine through Travis County Expo located at 7311 Decker Ln, Austin, TX 78724. Additional information available here.

Locate additional vaccine providers near you at www.Vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829 (GETVAX) or 822862 (VACUNA) for Spanish. The website and texting service are operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.