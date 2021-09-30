Austin Public Library offering free library cards to Travis County students

The Austin Public Library (APL) will be waiving the annual fee for students in Travis County.

Beginning October 1, any student enrolled in a school in Travis County will be able to receive a free library card from the Austin Public Library. Austin Public Library Cards are free for all city residents, and any person who is not an Austin resident is normally able to receive a Non-Resident Library Card for a $30 quarterly or $120 annual fee.

Starting October 1, that fee will be waived for any student who either lives in or is enrolled in a school in Travis County, including private school, daycare, charter, and home school students, until the completion of high school.

"We are very excited to be able to expand access to library materials to all students in Travis County," stated Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks. "One of the Austin Public Library’s six core priorities is ‘Literacy Advancement,’ and lifting a financial barrier to accessing the Library’s resources for tens of thousands of Travis County students will provide a significant boost to literacy and learning in the Greater Austin community."

Library staff have begun working with multiple Travis County school districts and private schools to provide students with library cards directly.

Students can also apply for a library card with an adult parent/guardian co-signer at any Austin Public Library location that is currently open for limited capacity in-person Express Services, or online through the Austin Public Library Card Online Application.

