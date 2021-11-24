Austin Public Library to host grand re-opening of Pleasant Hill Branch

The Pleasant Hill branch of Austin Public Library (APL) will be re-opening to the public on Saturday Dec. 4.

The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the branch on E. William Cannon Drive in South Austin at 10 a.m. and will feature indoor and outdoor activities for families until 4 p.m. There will also be breakfast tacos, pan dulce, aguas frescas and coffee available in the morning.

The ceremony will feature remarks from Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes, APL Assistant Director Dana Conners, and Library Commission Chair Pat Dabbert with a reading from Austin Youth Poet Laureate Ireland Griffin.

Other scheduled events include:

10:30 a.m. - Performance by Akins High School Mariachi Band

12 p.m. - Art Smart program for kids

2:30 p.m. - Piñata for kids

3 p.m. - Performance by Minor Mishap Marching Band

The library will be hosting the following activities for families:

Story stroll "Too Many Tamales" by Gary Soto – outdoors

Children's book giveaway

Create "Welcome Back" messages – indoors

Chalk obstacle course – outdoors

Seasonal crafts – outdoors

Photo booth – outdoors

Bean bag toss – outdoors

Bowling – outdoors

The Pleasant Hill Branch was closed for renovation in 2019; the closure was extended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the improvements made are a roof replacement, a new HVAC system, electrical work, and interior enhancements including new wood flooring and a new, brighter color scheme.

Following the re-opening, the Pleasant Hill Branch will be open 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and closed Saturdays and Sundays.

