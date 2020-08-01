Austin Regional Clinic extending pediatric well-check availability

Austin Regional Clinic is extending its availability for children to have their well-check visits.

ARC has five “After Hour Clinics”: ARC Far West, ARC Southwest (Austin), ARC Round Rock, ARC Now (Cedar Park), and ARC Kyle Plum Creek. These locations will now also be providing well-check availability to include appointments on weekday evenings and weekends.

During the weekdays, the extended hours for well-checks will be 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and on weekends it will be Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Dr. Natasha Ahmed a pediatrician with ARC, said these check-ups are crucial. She said they show how a child is developing and right now they are especially important.

“Every kid is different, so it’s these checkups that give us the opportunity to check those things to make sure our children are growing on the growth chart and developing on target,’ she said.

For more information, visit their website, Austin Regional Clinic.



