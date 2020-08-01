APD believe protesters plan to "scale buildings" as demonstrations continue throughout Austin

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

Protests continue in downtown Austin Saturday night as groups start to gather in the city.

According to FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan, protesters have begun to gather and clash with Austin police in front of Garrett Foster's memorial on 4th and Congress. Foster was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin on Saturday, July 25 when he was shot and killed by an active-duty soldier who was driving for a ride-sharing company that night.

Management for several apartment complexes in East Austin, near the Austin Police Department's Headquarters, have sent letters to residents telling them that police believe protestors plan to scale the buildings ahead of today’s demonstrations. They are told to anticipate the protestors being “armed.”

According to the letters, police told management that the supposed goal is to get a better view of the demonstrations. Residents of the Tyndall, Eleven by Windsor, AMLI Eastside, and La Vista de Guadalupe all received letters.

Earlier tonight protesters marched from the UT Tower to Kathy Tovo's neighborhood to send a message: Amplify black voices and defund the police.

The march started at 7:30 p.m. and demonstrators required attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing as they marched.

Earlier this year Kathy Tovo proposed for no budget cuts to Austin police department's budget, the organizers of this march think this is insulting to the people of Austin. Organizers believe parts of that budget could be used better somewhere else.