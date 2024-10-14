Safety expert applauds Austin resident’s use of pepper spray to fend off burglar

The brief Burglary suspect found dead in a downtown Austin building. A suspect had burglarized a home on 6th Street, but was later pepper sprayed by the homeowner. A safety expert says pepper spray can be an important tool in defending your home as well as yourself.



Austin police continue to investigate after a suspected burglar was found dead inside an office building in Downtown Austin. Police say that man had already tried breaking into a home in the area, but the resident was able to fend him off using pepper spray.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, around 6 p.m., police got a call from a home on 6th Street that had been broken into.

"Officers responded. It was a residence where the glass was broken, and a suspect attempted to go up the steps. He was confronted by the owners of that residence. He was pepper sprayed," said Austin police chief Lisa Davis.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot and ran to an office building on East 7th Street between Brazos and San Jacinto. He again broke through the glass window there. Police were able to track him down using security video and tips from the public, including one about bloody footprints on the sidewalk. Officers found the suspect dead on the 12th floor.

"Whether it was from the glass that he was cut or how he became deceased is unknown to us," said Davis.

Austin safety expert Ashley Raymond, who co-founded Safely Self Defense, said the resident who was burglarized absolutely did the right thing.

"Of course, it depends on the situation. Everything's different, right? But they definitely did in that scenario," said Raymond. "Just knowing how well pepper spray does work, I was really glad that the resident was confident enough to know how to use the pepper spray and to act quickly."

Raymond says pepper spray can be an important tool in defending your home as well as yourself.

"It causes an instant reaction to where they're shutting their eyes. They're in a ton of pain, and it lasts anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour," said Raymond.

But it is important to know how to use it. Raymond advises testing out a pepper spray device, either using water instead of actual pepper spray, or practicing away from people, so you’re comfortable with it in case of an emergency.

Spencer Coursen of Coursen Security Group also urges residents to know the 5 D’s of Home Safety. They are:

Deter: Install motion lights or a security sign to keep potential intruders away

Detect: Know when a potential intruder is approaching by installing cameras and/or by having a dog that can alert you

Deny access: Locks on doors and windows

Delay: Install reinforced door frames and door/window jams

Defend: Dog / pepper spray / firearms